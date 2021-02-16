Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.47

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 289568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$489,078.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

