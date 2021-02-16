PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE ISD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.