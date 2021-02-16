Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $64,721.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.51 million and $64,721.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 167.6% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,927,674 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

