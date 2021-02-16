Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $22.65 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and $573,249.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,143.72 or 1.00159157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00093574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,730,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

