Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on PHMMF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of PHMMF opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.81 and a beta of 0.11. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

