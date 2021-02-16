Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading 20.8% Higher

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price traded up 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.50. 4,679,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 1,482,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

