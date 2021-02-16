Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.