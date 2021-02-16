Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 14,201 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 342,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. 7,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.