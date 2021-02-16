Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 21,613 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Garmin accounts for 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,793. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

