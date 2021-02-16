Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,152 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $300.31. 415,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

