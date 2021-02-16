Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $439.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

