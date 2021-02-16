Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 267,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.94 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

