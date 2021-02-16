Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 20,281 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. 245,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The company has a market cap of $313.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.