Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $2.45 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $797.00. 437,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $813.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

