Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $2.81 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Eaton accounts for 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 66.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 58.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

