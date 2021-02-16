Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 265,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 204,487 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. 214,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

