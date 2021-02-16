Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 35,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,490. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.