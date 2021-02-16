Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 128,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 87,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

NYSE:D traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 109,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3,571.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

