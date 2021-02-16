Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $2.07 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Roku makes up about 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

ROKU traded up $12.05 on Tuesday, reaching $480.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,955. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $484.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.94. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,454 shares of company stock valued at $301,522,130 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.