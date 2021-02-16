Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $2.28 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Paychex accounts for about 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.