Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. CoreSite Realty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 281,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $120.49. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

