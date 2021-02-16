Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

