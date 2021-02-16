Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 60.6% Higher Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $608,987.67 and approximately $40.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.94 or 0.99900284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047532 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.06 or 0.00488346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.41 or 0.00880454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00256461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00097058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,751,312 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

