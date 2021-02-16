PhoenixDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $534,142.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.69 million and $534,142.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 82.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

