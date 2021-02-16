Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $225,486.39 and $16,569.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.