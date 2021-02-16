Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), but opened at GBX 48.15 ($0.63). Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) shares last traded at GBX 48.94 ($0.64), with a volume of 234,956 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.23 million and a PE ratio of 167.67.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

