PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.85

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 46231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.63 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.