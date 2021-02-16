PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.80. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

