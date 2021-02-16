PIBBLE (PIB) 1-Day Volume Tops $54,707.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $54,707.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

