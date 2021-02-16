Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (NYSEARCA:BOON) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (NYSEARCA:BOON) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.