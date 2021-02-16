PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00010893 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $21,110.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00187253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00390589 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.