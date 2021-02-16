Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $60.51. Approximately 868,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,313,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company has a market cap of $844.18 million, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

