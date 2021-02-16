Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 869,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 414,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

