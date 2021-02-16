Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 869,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 414,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
