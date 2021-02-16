Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Achieves $8.18 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $175,365.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

