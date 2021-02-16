PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.14 and last traded at $102.14. 3,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,092,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

