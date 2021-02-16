Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.39

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 921224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

