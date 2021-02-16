Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to $0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 86,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

