Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,435,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,235.4 days.

OTCMKTS PANHF opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates an Internet healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

