Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,435,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,235.4 days.
OTCMKTS PANHF opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
