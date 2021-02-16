Pinkcoin Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $353,754.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00481128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.82 or 0.02351273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,430,758 coins and its circulating supply is 425,170,322 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

