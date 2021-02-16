Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 22.1% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $55,797.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.28 or 0.00522834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004926 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.23 or 0.02473200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,410,649 coins and its circulating supply is 425,150,213 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

