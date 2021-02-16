Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 491,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803,593. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $87.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,856,802 shares of company stock valued at $130,013,896 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

