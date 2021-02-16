Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

PHD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

