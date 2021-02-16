Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

