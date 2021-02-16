Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MAV opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

