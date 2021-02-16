Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

