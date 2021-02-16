Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MHI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.75.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
