Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 11.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares shot up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $8.50. 2,522,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,202,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 59.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.