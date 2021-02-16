Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

