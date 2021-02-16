Piper Sandler Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $14.71 on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 265,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

