Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pipestone Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.