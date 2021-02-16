Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $27.87 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $27.87 million and $621,094.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00313585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00116242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

